Police: Assault Victim Found Behind St. Paul Fire Station

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities say a man was seriously hurt after an assault in St. Paul on Sunday, and they are seeking a suspect.

St. Paul police responded to 1926 Como Avenue, which is Fire Station 23, on a report of a man bleeding from his head. When officers arrived, a fire captain said he saw a man lying on the sidewalk behind the fire station and called for his colleagues to help.

The man was taken to Regions Hospital with serious injuries. Authorities say a railroad spike was found near the victim, which they say may have been used during the assault.

The victim couldn’t tell officers how he ended up behind the fire station, or who assaulted him. He remains in serious condition, and the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact St. Paul police.

