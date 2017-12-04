Dentist To Pay $2M To Family Of Teen Who Died After Getting Wisdom Teeth Out

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities dentist will pay more than $2 million to the family of a teenager who died following wisdom teeth surgery.

Seventeen-year-old Sydney Galleger’s heart stopped during the procedure in Edina two years ago. She died a week later.

Galleger’s parents sued Dr. Paul Tompach for medical malpractice.

Online records show the two sides reached a settlement in late October.

The state temporarily suspended Tompach’s license, saying his office incorrectly administered general anesthesia.

