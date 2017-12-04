Homicide Investigation Underway After 71-Year-Old Woman’s Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota are investigating after they say a 71-year-old woman was killed in her home last week.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says Courtney Lee Fenske was found dead Wednesday in her home near Hibbing during a welfare check. A preliminary autopsy revealed that her manner of death was homicide.
Investigators believe Fenske died between Nov. 26 and Nov. 27. No arrests have been made.
Anyone who had recent contact with Fenske or observed anything suspicious in the area last week is asked to call 218-742-9825.
The sheriff’s office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the homicide.