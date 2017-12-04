Homicide Investigation Underway After 71-Year-Old Woman’s Death

Filed Under: Lavell Township

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota are investigating after they say a 71-year-old woman was killed in her home last week.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says Courtney Lee Fenske was found dead Wednesday in her home near Hibbing during a welfare check. A preliminary autopsy revealed that her manner of death was homicide.

Investigators believe Fenske died between Nov. 26 and Nov. 27. No arrests have been made.

Anyone who had recent contact with Fenske or observed anything suspicious in the area last week is asked to call 218-742-9825.

The sheriff’s office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the homicide.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch