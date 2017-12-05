MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A proposed change to the Hennepin County Crime Lab has law enforcement officials speaking out.
According to a press release from the Hennepin County Sheriff, the Board of Commissioners will vote Wednesday afternoon to move management of the county’s crime lab from the sheriff’s office to county administration.
In a letter released Tuesday night, Sheriff Rich Stanek says the move could slow down their work, and says he wasn’t consulted on the plan.
“A change in management could jeopardize public safety and lead to a potential increase in violent crime in our cities and communities,” the letter said.
Stanek will also hold a news conference Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Hennepin County Government Center with other local law enforcement officials who oppose the plan. The Board’s meeting is set for 1 p.m., though their public agenda doesn’t mention the vote.