MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another Minnesota city is cracking down on flavored tobacco products.

The Robbinsdale City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday night that restricts the sale of flavored tobacco products to tobacco stores and establishes a minimum price for flavored cigars, at $2.60 per cigar and $10.40 for packs of four or more.

Robbinsdale is the fifth city to pass such a law on flavored tobacco, following Minneapolis, St. Paul, Shoreview and St. Louis Park.

According to a press release from the Association of Nonsmokers-Minnesota, several Minnesota cities have set minimum prices for cigars, including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Brooklyn Center, Bloomington, Richfield and Maplewood.

