MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — U.S. Sen. Al Franken faces another sexual harassment accusation from a woman who says he tried to forcibly kiss her after a taping of his radio show in 2006, before he became a U.S. Senator.

Politico reports that a former Democratic congressional aide, whose identity is being withheld, says she had to duck to avoid Franken’s lips when she was attempting to follow her boss out of the studio.

She says that Franken said “it’s my right as an entertainer” as she was leaving the room.

The aide, who was in her mid-20s at the time, said she didn’t respond to Franken and had never met him prior to the incident.

Politico reports two former colleagues of the woman have independently corroborated her version of events.

Franken denied the allegation and released a statement in response to the accusation: “This allegation is categorically not true and the idea that I would claim this as my right as an entertainer is preposterous. I look forward to fully cooperating with the ongoing ethics committee investigation.”

In November, Los Angeles radio anchor Leeann Tweeden said Franken had put his tongue in her mouth during a 2006 USO tour, before he became senator. She also posted a photo of him with his hands above her chest as she slept wearing a flak vest aboard a military plane. Franken, 66, has apologized.

Another woman, Lindsay Menz, said he’d squeezed her buttocks in 2010 while posing for a photo at the Minnesota State Fair. Franken, by then a senator, said he didn’t remember the picture but expressed remorse that Menz felt “disrespected.”

In a story published by the Huffington Post, two more women alleged that Franken touched their buttocks during campaign events in 2007 and 2008.

Franken came to the Senate after a months-long recount gave him a 312-vote victory in his 2008 election. He immediately distanced himself from his decades of professional comedy, which included off-color jokes about rape and disparaging women, and avoided national reporters.

Meanwhile, the Senate Ethics Committee is investigating allegations.

