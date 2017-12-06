(credit: CBS)

By Linda Cameron

This year, Minneapolis is the epicenter for seasonal holiday markets. A lot of pop-up stores will be featuring their wares, from handmade goods to homemade goodies. Many vendors are new. It’s a wonderful opportunity for the city’s business district and local merchants. The holiday market occasion is also a shopper’s delight. Feast your eyes as you feast on great tasting treats.

Linden Hills Holiday Market

Sunnyside Gardens

3723 44th St.

Minneapolis, MN 55410

(612) 926-2654

www.sunnyside-gardens.com

Date: Through December 17

In Christmas tree surroundings, vendors will gather to celebrate food, creative arts, handmade gifts, and holiday greenery. It’s a good opportunity to tour the greenhouses. You can also learn how Christmas trees grow from the gardening experts. Consider buying a nice tree under which to stash those crafty purchases. Sunnyside’s gardening staff will help you choose a tree that’s perfect for your gifts, along with tips for tree decorating.

Minneapolis Craft Market

Sociable Cider Werks

1500 Fillmore St. N.E.

Minneapolis, MN 55413

(612) 758-0105

www.facebook.com/mplscraftmkt