By Linda Cameron
This year, Minneapolis is the epicenter for seasonal holiday markets. A lot of pop-up stores will be featuring their wares, from handmade goods to homemade goodies. Many vendors are new. It’s a wonderful opportunity for the city’s business district and local merchants. The holiday market occasion is also a shopper’s delight. Feast your eyes as you feast on great tasting treats.
Linden Hills Holiday Market
Sunnyside Gardens
3723 44th St.
Minneapolis, MN 55410
(612) 926-2654
www.sunnyside-gardens.com
Date: Through December 17
In Christmas tree surroundings, vendors will gather to celebrate food, creative arts, handmade gifts, and holiday greenery. It’s a good opportunity to tour the greenhouses. You can also learn how Christmas trees grow from the gardening experts. Consider buying a nice tree under which to stash those crafty purchases. Sunnyside’s gardening staff will help you choose a tree that’s perfect for your gifts, along with tips for tree decorating.
Minneapolis Craft Market
Sociable Cider Werks
1500 Fillmore St. N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 758-0105
www.facebook.com/mplscraftmkt
Date(s): December 7, 14 and 21
The sponsors invite you to meet your local makers at this arts and crafts fest. It’s an evening when cider will flow freely as customers shop. Folks will also come just to eat, drink, dance and otherwise make merry. You can contact Social Cider Werks for more info. But connecting through Facebook is better.
Loring Park
1382 Willow St.
Minneapolis, MN, 55403
(612) 376-7669 (SNOW)
www.holidazzle.com
Beautiful Loring Park is the venue for many cultural events. This holiday season, Loring Park will be the setting for the annual holiday market fest. This family-friendly Twin Cities tradition is free. Browse, eat, shop and have a great time. Many leading vendors will have homemade treats and handmade crafts and gifts. But the real festivity highlights are Santa and the fireworks. Check the event schedule for happenings.
Related: Best Holiday Markets In Minnesota
A Handmade Holiday Market
Lakes & Legends Brewing Company
1368 Lasalle Ave.
Minneapolis, MN 55403
(612) 999-6020
www.lakesandlegends.com
Date: December 9, 16 and 19, 2017
This holiday market pays homage to the eleventh hour shopper. But December 19 is not the absolute deadline for gift buying. Christmas Eve is usually the day when shopping wraps up. To save last minute shoppers from such a fate, Lakes & Legends is setting up shop in its 3,500 sq. ft. taproom. Belgian beer and other brews will be on tap as local artists and talented crafters mingle with the holiday crowd.
St. Cloud Indoor Flea Market
3807 W. Saint Germain St.
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 267-5763
www.stcloudfleamarket.com
This is the only flea market that is open all year. Vendors sell new and used items. From hand tools to office supplies, shoppers can easily complete a holiday gift list. With a bit of luck and lots of searching, they may uncover a prize piece for only 89 cents. The checkout area is easy and convenient. This convenience really comes in handy when holiday shopping begins. Whatever the season may be, St. Cloud Indoor Flea Market is a bargain hunter’s paradise.