PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Ellie Goulding and DJ Kygo have been announced as the latest acts to perform in Minnesota during a star-studded Super Bowl week.

The Grammy-nominated Goulding and Norwegian electronic dance music artist Kygo will headline at Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel on Friday, Feb. 2.

Other acts at Club Nomadic include The Chainsmokers on Thursday, Feb. 1 and Florida Georgia Line on Saturday, Feb. 3. A headliner for Club Nomadic’s Sunday event has not been announced.

Goulding and Kygo join a growing list of performers who will be in Minnesota during Super Bowl week. Others include Jennifer Lopez, who will perform at Nomadic Live! on Super Saturday Night. Sheila E., the Revolution and Morris Day & the Time will perform a Prince tribute as part of a series of free concerts.

