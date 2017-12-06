WEATHER RESOURCES Latest Weather Forecast | Traffic Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Read More
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The president of Minnesota Public Radio has told employees the decision to cut business ties with former “A Prairie Home Companion” host Garrison Keillor resulted from “multiple allegations” that covered an extended period of time.

Jon McTaggart held an off-the-record meeting with employees Wednesday, a week after Keillor’s dismissal was announced. Reporters from Minnesota Public Radio News did not attend because the meeting was declared off-the-record, but compiled an account from employees who did attend.

MPR News reports McTaggart said he alone made the decision to break with Keillor, who retired as “Prairie Home” host last year. Keillor told the Star Tribune he touched a woman’s bare back as he tried to console her, and that he apologized.

The show continues with Keillor’s hand-picked successor, mandolinist Chris Thile.

