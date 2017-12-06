MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins announced Wednesday they’re extending and enhancing fan safety netting at Target Field for the 2018 season.
The original backstop netting at Target Field met Major League Baseball guidelines. Before the 2016 season, the Twins extended the safety netting from behind home plate to the outer edges of the first base and third base dugouts.
Twins officials say before next season, they will raise the height of the existing netting above the dugouts from seven feet to nine feet. The Twins will also extend the netting beyond the dugouts down each foul line, covering the entire Dugout Box seating area.
The netting is also being developed to be a minimal visual distraction to fans.