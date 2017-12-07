Franken Resigns: 'The Worst Political Day Of My Life' | Flashback: 2008 Election Turmoil | Klobuchar, Dayton React
anoka county deer collison 3 Close Call: Deer Hit By Car Is Hurled At Anoka Co. Squad Car

(credit: Anoka Co. Sheriff’s Office)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Anoka County deputy suffered minor injuries after a deer crashed through his squad’s window — immediately after being struck by another vehicle.

Cdr. Paul Sommer tweeted the incredible dashcam video of the accident, which happened Wednesday on the 1200 block of Briarwood Lane Northeast in East Bethel.

When the airborne deer struck the deputy’s squad, the impact broke his windshield, sending glass fragments into his eyes.

“Oddest fact about the deer crash, the deer got up and ran away from the scene and was not located,” Sommer said.

The driver who first struck the deer was not hurt.

