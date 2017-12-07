Filed Under:Fatal Farm Accident, Isanti County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 71-year-old man died Wednesday in a farming accident north of the Twin Cities metro, according to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded at about 10:24 a.m. to a report of a man caught in a PTO of farm equipment on the 30000 block of Highway 47 in NW Bradford Township. When deputies arrived, a 71-year-old man was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not been identified. The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Isanti Fire District and Allina Ambulance.

The man’s death remains under investigation.

