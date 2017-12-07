MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota has been named as having the best-run state government in America.
A new ranking determined by 24/7 Wall St. determined its list by factors such as unemployment, credit rating, and poverty.
Minnesota was ranked as the 13th lowest in unemployment, with a 3.9 percent rate. It also ranked sixth lowest for poverty and the 18th highest for pension-funded ratio.
24/7 Wall St. said that Minnesota has been rising in the rankings steadily since 2012, when it ranked 10th.
“A relatively wealthy state, Minnesota’s $65,599 median household income is about $8,000 more than the median income nationwide,” the organization said in a press release.
Here is the top 10 rankings in their entirety:
1. Minnesota
2. Utah
3. Iowa
4. Oregon
5. Washington
6. Nebraska
7. North Dakota
8. Idaho
9. Colorado
10. Hawaii