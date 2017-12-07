MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan will be making visits in more than 40 communities in four states starting in January, officials announced Thursday.
The Twins Caravan, now in its 58th year, will start on Monday, Jan. 15, go through Thursday, Jan. 25. It’s one of the longest-running and most extensive offseason caravans in professional sports.
The caravan features current and former players who will visit schools, hospitals, businesses and service clubs. It’s a chance for fans to meet some of their favorite Twins players, get autographs and pose for pictures.
The Twins Caravan will kick off Jan. 15-18, 2018, with Jorge Polanco, Robbie Grossman, Cory Provus and Jack Morris. They’ll hit 11 communities in four days. Another group featuring Eduardo Escobar, Alan Busenitz, Paul Molitor and Dan Gladden will make nine stops.