FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — State and local investigators are looking into the deaths of two people in Fergus Falls.
The police department says officers responded to a call of a person down and not breathing about 10 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the undisclosed location, they found two people dead.
Authorities have not provided any other details, but say the public is not at risk. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)