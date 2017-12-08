MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of packages are being delivered this time of year, but some Minneapolis homeowners are worried about how they’re being delivered — and they have video.

Amazon customers in the Fulton neighborhood say their video door bells captured delivery drivers throwing and kicking their packages. The videos were posted on a neighborhood website, and got dozens of comments and feedback.

“I’ve been very happy with Amazon. Got a lot of devices and everything else in my house,” said Brandon Rothe.

Rothe and his family have been satisfied Amazon Prime members for five years, which is why a recent delivery on a Saturday afternoon left him in shock.

“I heard a thump at the door and we have a doorbell with a camera. I checked the video and thought, ‘Oh, my wife’s package is here,'” he said.

But then he watched how the package ended up on his front step.

“As I was looking through the video, I saw it flip through the air. I was kind of surprised to see that,” Rothe said.

He posted the video on his neighborhood’s NextDoor website, and it wasn’t long before others were complaining of similar experiences. One neighbor also had proof of a Grinch-like delivery.

Rothe tweeted at Amazon with the video attached. They reached out almost right away and sent him a $25 gift card for his troubles.

Hey @amazon 2 things: 1. Is this the proper flip to door method? 2. How do drivers know the package isn’t fragile? #DeliveryFail #ActAsIfSomebodyIsWatching pic.twitter.com/DDlcR47dcQ — Brandon Rothe (@brothe2000) December 2, 2017

The package delivered to Rothe’s house contained a Christmas present for his daughter, and it wasn’t damaged. An Amazon spokemsan released a statement, saying: “We have very high standards for delivery service providers and expect every package to be handled with care.”

Rothe is just asking that future delivery drivers go the extra mile, or at least, a few extra feet.

“The way I look at it, four or five steps and he would have been at the door. Maybe he was having a hard day, maybe he was behind schedule. It’s hard to say,” Rothe said.