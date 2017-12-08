MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say they have arrested four people after they crashed a stolen car into a pond on an Edina golf course.
Police say they received a couple calls about a suspicious vehicle spotted at differnt Edina locations early Friday afternoon.
Officers soon found the vehicle, a Dodge Charger, near Interlachen Boulevard, and discovered after running the license plate that it was stolen.
Police say they attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver fled, leading officers on a chase, which ended after the car crashed into a pond on Interlachen Golf Course.
The car’s four passengers fled on foot, but were all found and arrested just before 1:30 p.m.
Plymouth, St. Louis Park and Hopkins police assisted Edina in the search.
One of the suspects was taken down by a Plymouth K-9 officer, but police say he was not injured.