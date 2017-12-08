MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A southern Minnesota man is accused of putting methamphetamine in a woman’s drink without her knowledge.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to call at a home in Mapleton on Oct. 24. When they arrived, a woman exited the home and told police 27-year-old Taylor Spence hit her.
When he denied it, the woman said, “He’s lying. He is a meth-head.” She told police that Spence put something in her beer and on another occasion put meth in a Gatorade she was drinking.
Spence denied this too, and told police the woman was upset at him for having a drug relapse six months ago. He also admitted to using meth the day before, but told police that the woman initiated the incident to which they responded.
Police also interviewed the woman’s mother, who was at the home.
“He put fricking meth in her drink again yesterday,” the mother said.
The woman told police Spence was on probation and Drug Court, but was still using meth. She said Spence puts meth in his drinks, and would put it in her drink as well so she would get high and have sex with him, according to the complaint.
A test for methamphetamine in the woman’s system the next day came back positive.
Spence is charged with a felony and is expected to appear in court later this month.