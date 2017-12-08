(credit: Northwoods Humane Society)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Meet Sugar. Sugar is our “Pet Guest of the Week” on WCCO 4 News at Noon
You can adopt her at Northwoods Humane Society, who says:
“Sugar was originally rescued from Texas. She was then adopted from Northwoods in early 2017, but sadly due to her owner passing, she was returned in Nov 2017. She did very well during those months … she is super friendly, playful, and well-rounded. The only issue was that she was a bit food-aggressive towards the other dog, so that would be something to keep in mind if you have other dogs around during feeding time.”