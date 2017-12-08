generic lights christmas holidays presents(credit: Jupiter Images)
Two Twin Cities music veterans and their elfish accomplices are conspiring again throughout the region this year to spread holiday cheer and good will with a popular, original musical theater piece that’s now in its 8th season. Sponsored by The 30 Days Foundation, AT CHRISTMAS — developed by musician and soul singer Mick Sterling and the former Music Director of the Brave New Workshop, Peter Guertin — is set for three performances, including three dates at the Chanhassen Dinner Theater.