Franken Resigns: 'The Worst Political Day Of My Life' | What Happens Now? | Another #MeToo Moment
generic lights christmas holidays presents(credit: Jupiter Images)

Two Twin Cities music veterans and their elfish accomplices are conspiring again throughout the region this year to spread holiday cheer and good will with a popular, original musical theater piece that’s now in its 8th season. Sponsored by The 30 Days Foundation, AT CHRISTMAS — developed by musician and soul singer Mick Sterling and the former Music Director of the Brave New Workshop, Peter Guertin — is set for three performances, including three dates at the Chanhassen Dinner Theater.

Click here for more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch