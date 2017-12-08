Franken Resigns: 'The Worst Political Day Of My Life' | What Happens Now? | Another #MeToo Moment
Filed Under:Adele

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time since 2011, Adele’s album “21” is not on the Billboard 200 chart.

The singer’s second album lasted 353 weeks on the chart.

It debuted on the Billboard 200 in March 2011 and has been there ever since, even after she released her follow-up album “25.”

The 14-time platinum record includes songs like “Rolling in the Deep,” “Set Fire to the Rain,” and “Rumour Has It.”

Despite the long run, it doesn’t come close to Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” for longevity, which spent a record 933 weeks on the chart.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch