MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time since 2011, Adele’s album “21” is not on the Billboard 200 chart.
The singer’s second album lasted 353 weeks on the chart.
It debuted on the Billboard 200 in March 2011 and has been there ever since, even after she released her follow-up album “25.”
The 14-time platinum record includes songs like “Rolling in the Deep,” “Set Fire to the Rain,” and “Rumour Has It.”
Despite the long run, it doesn’t come close to Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” for longevity, which spent a record 933 weeks on the chart.