MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A family is pleading for help this evening to catch a killer.

Someone hit 52-year-old Jose Hernandez Solano with their SUV and then took off just after midnight on Nov. 26. It happened at West Seventh Street and Grand Avenue in St. Paul as Jose was biking home from work at a local restaurant.

As police search for the driver of the vehicle, the victim’s son traveled from Mexico to bring his father home to be laid to rest.

“I just want to ask for the community’s support,” he said through a St. Paul Police officer, who translated. “So we can find person responsible for my father’s death.”

Jose Adrian Hernandez’s father was leaving work at Brasa on Grand Avenue when he was hit. Friends, family and coworkers are looking for closure.

“Accidents happen,” Jose’s coworker Megan Gall said. “I get you panicked, things happen, but at this point, you don’t want to live the rest of your life with this guilt, either.”

St. Paul police are reviewing surveillance video and tips, but they’re looking for more help.

“We believe there were people further down the street who would also have witnessed this vehicle shortly after the crash,” Sgt. Julie Sam said.

Sam describes the vehicle as a 2008 to 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe that is platinum sage metallic, which can look light green, silver or beige, depending on the lighting. It may have front-end damage and will be missing its passenger-side mirror.

“The wheel rims have been painted a black flat paint, which is uncommon to that car,” she said. “It was something that was done afterwards.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them at 651-266-5727. Tips can be anonymous.