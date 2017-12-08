ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The state of Minnesota and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa have formalized an agreement to manage the tribe’s hunting, fishing and gathering rights.
While an agreement has been in place for decades, Gov. Mark Dayton and tribal chairman Keven Dupuis say a memorandum of understanding filed Friday reinforces practices already in place. There’s no significant change to state hunting and fishing regulations.
The memorandum of understanding outlines how the state and band will work together to monitor harvest levels for fish and wildlife as the band exercises its off-reservation hunting, fishing and gathering rights. It also formalizes efforts to collect and share data to ensure sustainable management of resources.
The band’s rights were established in northern Minnesota under an 1854 treaty. Friday’s agreement resolves issues that came up in 1992 federal court case, which upheld those rights.
