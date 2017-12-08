Photo Credit: Crystal Grobe

Writing about food for the past decade has forced me to try so many new foods. Many that I never thought I’d eat, much less like. Beef tartare, sushi, beets, and heck even coffee was something I didn’t like until my 30s. You can add lox and smoked salmon to that list, too. I fell in love with the bagel and lox combination just a few years ago and now seek it out everywhere.

My absolute favorite preparation is from Saint Dinette in St. Paul; the bagel comes out wrapped in paper, still warm from the oven and served with lox, cheese, pickles, capers, onion, and egg. Since I can’t have that all the time (or can I?), I branched out to find some new places to get my dose of salmon.

Cured Salmon Toast at Tullibee

300 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

(651) 468-0600

hewinghotel.com

I found myself at Tullibee on an early and cold morning for breakfast. Luckily, at 7:45am, there’s no issue finding a parking spot and the restaurant is super cozy and warm. It’s a relatively new place that serves as the restaurant for the equally cute and cozy Hewing Hotel. (Sister hotel to one of my favs, The Charmant, in La Crosse, Wisconsin).

Tullibee has a great breakfast menu that has a Scandinavian lean with items like Breakfast Lefse, Norwegian Waffles and of course, Cured Salmon Toast with boiled egg, capers, and cream cheese all pulled together in a simplistic dish. Perfect for breakfast, although I’d add some fruit, a baked good, or a small salad if I were dining on the weekends.

Lox on a Rosemary Bagel at Rise Bagel Co.

530 North Third St.

Minneapolis, MN 55401

(612) 354-3349

www.risebagel.com

If you haven’t tried Rise Bagel Co. yet, please do. These crispy and chewy bagels are amazing and just what the Twin Cities needs. Located in the North Loop, this place has been busy each time I’ve visited but I’ve never had to wait long for my order.

Last visit, I tried the Lox breakfast: a choice of bagel, house cured gravlox, red onion, plain cream cheese, capers and dill. It made for a hefty breakfast sandwich and while good, next time I’d dine in, order the open faced version, and try to fit in with the cool kids.

The Bird/Early Bird

1612 Harmon Place

Minneapolis, MN 55403

(612) 767-9495

www.thebirdmpls.rocks

My husband and I were frequent visitors to The Third Bird in Loring Park, so when it closed, we were so bummed. Lucky for us, it’s back, kind of, as Early Bird. Same owners, enhanced menu, and best of all: smoked salmon on an everything bagel with tomato, caper herb cream cheese and sprouts. It was a bit light on the cream cheese, but I happen to appreciate the calorie cut so I can indulge in other things like some mini doughnuts with nutella and vanilla cream sauce.