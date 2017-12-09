MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While the temperatures are below freezing, the DNR is warning people to stay off the ice.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office was called to help the driver of a truck that had gone through the ice on Lake Vermilion on Thursday night. That is in northern Minnesota.

Here in the metro, many lakes are still open water.

Ice dusted in snow makes for a beautiful backdrop in Excelsior bay of Lake Minnetonka, but it does not mean it’s safe to walk on.

“We’ve had above freezing temperatures for the last few weeks and you’re going to need several more consecutive days of below freezing temperatures,” DNR Safety Outreach Coordinator Lisa Dugan said.

Meaning the cold spell of the last few days is not enough to form thick enough ice for walking or driving out on. In that same Excelsior Bay, about 50 yards further, it’s open water.

“In the 2015-2016 ice season there were two recorded ice fatalities,” Dugan said.

This week a 40-year-old man was able to get out of his truck before it plunged into Lake Vermillion in northern Minnesota, where unlike the metro area, many of the lakes appear to be frozen.

Authorities there said the lake varied from 4 to 10 inches thick.

The DNR recommends at least 4 inches of ice for walking, 5 to 7 inches for an ATV and 12 to 15 inches for a medium sized truck.

“We recommend using either a chisel, ice chisel or an auger, which if you’re ice fishing you’re going to have with you anyway. Check the ice at least 100, every 150 feet,” Dugan said.

Still, this time of year the ice can be spotty in thickness, so it’s better to wait until there are more consistent below freezing temperatures. With a few warmer days in the forecast this week, it’s best to enjoy the view rather than risking a life.

The DNR says whenever people decide to go out on the ice it’s always a good idea to bring a life jacket with them in case they were to fall through. You should also have a pair of ice picks, which will help you pull yourself out of the water.