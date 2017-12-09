Franken Resigns: 'The Worst Political Day Of My Life' | What Happens Now? | Another #MeToo Moment
Filed Under:Edina, Edina High School, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five students are suing Edina High School over free speech rights.

Members of the Young Conservatives Club say their free speech rights were violated after some of its members criticized other students for protesting.

The protest happened during the playing of taps and the National Anthem in a Veterans Day assembly.

edina high school young conservatives lawsuit Edina H.S. Young Conservatives Club Members Sue Over Free Speech

Members of Edina High School’s Young Conservatives Club give a press conference credit: CBS)

Club members complained on social media and sent private chat messages that contained disparaging remarks about other students.

Those comments were made public in a YouTube video, and the school shut the club down soon after.

An attorney for the students says the group continues to plan activities, but participation has dwindled since the club’s official termination.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch