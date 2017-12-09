MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five students are suing Edina High School over free speech rights.
Members of the Young Conservatives Club say their free speech rights were violated after some of its members criticized other students for protesting.
The protest happened during the playing of taps and the National Anthem in a Veterans Day assembly.
Club members complained on social media and sent private chat messages that contained disparaging remarks about other students.
Those comments were made public in a YouTube video, and the school shut the club down soon after.
An attorney for the students says the group continues to plan activities, but participation has dwindled since the club’s official termination.