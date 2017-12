Despite Cold Streak, DNR Says Stay Off The IceIce dusted in snow makes for a beautiful backdrop in Excelsior bay of Lake Minnetonka, but it does not mean it's safe to walk on.

State Patrol: 660+ Crashes As Season's 1st Significant Storm Hits MinnesotaThe first big snowstorm of the season created dangerous travel conditions in the Upper Midwest that caused scores of highway crashes, including one that killed an elderly woman in Minnesota.

Winter Is Coming: Slushy Snow, Possible 'Flash Freeze' In Monday ForecastAfter the recent stretch of unseasonably warm and dry weather, winter looks to hit Minnesota this week.