MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A replacement for U.S. Senator Al Franken won’t be named on Monday, according to WCCO’s Pat Kessler.
Sen. Al Franken resigned from his seat last Thursday amid allegations from multiple women of sexual harassment and sexual impropriety. He didn’t give an exact date in his resignation speech, but said it would be in the coming weeks.
Governor Mark Dayton is in charge of picking a replacement for Franken until the midterm elections in November of 2018.
Franken US Senate Replacement Update: MN @GovMarkDayton out of town Monday, no announcement expected until Tuesday at the earliest.
Kessler reported Sunday that a decision on his replacement won’t come until at least Tuesday. Gov. Dayton is out of town on Monday, and no announcement is expected.
Lt. Gov. Tina Smith has been a name floated to replace Franken. Congressman Keith Ellison and state Sen. Melisa Franzen of Edina are also names political experts think could be on a short list.