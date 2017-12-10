APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — A benefit was held Sunday to help a Minnesota boy who is believed to be the youngest person in the world fighting a rare heart condition.

The event took place at Bogart’s Place in Apple Valley. The goal was to raise money to help off-set the cost of Brevik Martin’s surgery. The 1-year-old was born with an anomaly in which part of his heart is enlarged and keeps growing.

The Rosemount boy will need surgery within the next six months. His mother says she is thankful for all the support.

“It’s amazing. The support, the… everything is amazing. I can’t say thank you enough. Prayers, donations are greatly appreciated. We thank everybody who has come here, and prayers and everything. Just thank you so much,” Amber Martin, Brevik’s mom, said.

Brevik’s surgery has not been scheduled just yet — because he has been sick and in the hospital. But once he is strong enough, his family says the surgery will be scheduled.