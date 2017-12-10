MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Surviving winter in Minnesota requires wearing appropriate outdoor attire — meaning gloves, scarves and hats.
A group of high school seniors is hoping a hobby can help those in need, particularly when it comes to head gear. This group of friends from Mounds View High School is really into crocheting.
So much so, that the group is making 100 hats for local affordable housing residents. The five students have chosen residents at Common Bond’s Skyline Apartments in St. Paul to receive their handy work.
“The people here at the school are willing to go out and help others at the expense of themselves, and that’s the kind of student and kid that we want,” Mounds View senior Calvin Ciganik said.
Typically, those living in affordable housing make less than 60-percent of the average annual household income, which is around 33-thousand dollars.