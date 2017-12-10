MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Firefighters in Minneapolis knocked down flames Sunday morning after a fire started in an apartment building on the city’s north side.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says the fire started around in the first floor of an apartment building on the 2900 block of Golden Valley Road, near the Willard-Hay neighborhood.
Crews evacuated two people from the building’s basement. They were not injured by the fire.
It took about an hour for firefighters to knock down the flames and complete a search of the building.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.