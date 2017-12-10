MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An early heads up to Twin Cities motorists: Your Monday morning commute could be a bit of a mess.

We had a cooler, breezy and partly cloudy Sunday in the upper 20s, but things are changing as we head back to work and to school. Snow is expected to develop overnight, and while it won’t be a large amount, it will be enough to impact the morning commute and cause delays.

WCCO’s Molly Rosenblatt says a system will drop drown from North Dakota Sunday night, eventually into northwestern Minnesota and extend into the Twin Cities in the overnight hours. The Twin Cities should expect about one to two inches of snow. The snow showers will be spotty, and wrap up by late Monday morning.

But it will be enough to make driving difficult in some areas. And a windy day will follow, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour at times.

And it’s not the only round of snow we’ll see this week. More flakes are expected Wednesday night into Thursday.