MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sunday marked International Human Rights Day.

And to mark the occasion, community members gathered for a march in Minneapolis. Demonstrators gathered Sunday morning at Powderhorn Park to march on Lake Street.

Organizers say one of the goals was to protest President Donald Trump’s recent travel ban, which impacts eight nations, six of which are predominately Muslim. Protesters say the ban is racist, and the civil rights of Muslims must be defended.

The march was co-sponsored by the Anti-War Committee and the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee.

