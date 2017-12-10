Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Shooting, Waite Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Investigators in central Minnesota are asking the public’s help following a Saturday shooting that left a man dead.

The Waite Park Police Department says the shooting happened at an apartment complex on 460 Park Meadows Drive. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was brought to St. Cloud Hospital shortly after 2 p.m.

Not long after, he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation named a suspect, who was arrested early Sunday morning after a chase near Bismarck, North Dakota.

Police say the suspect’s name will be release later Sunday.

Meanwhile, investigators want anyone with information on the shooting to call 320-251-3281.

