MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 64-year-old Blaine man is in custody after an officer-involved shooting incident in the city Sunday evening.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched at 6:46 p.m. to the 3200 block of 91st Curve NE on a domestic assault call.

The caller reported that a man was allegedly threatening others with a butcher knife and was threatening to slit the throats of the occupants of the home. The man was also reportedly brandishing a handgun.

Since Blaine police officers were already on priority calls for service, they requested assistance from the Centennial Lakes Police Department. Two Centennial Lakes police officers were close and responded.

Upon arrival, the officers came into contact with the suspect, who was still brandishing the handgun. The suspect was not compliant and a single shot was fired by one of the officers. No one was hit by the officer’s shot.

The suspect was arrested after an officer deployed a Taser. No one was injured by the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as Dayle Alan Branson. He was taken to the Anoka County Jail after being arrested for second-degree assault. He has yet to be formally charged.

The officer-involved shooting will be investigated by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.