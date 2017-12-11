MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The wait continues as Governor Mark Dayton decides who should replace U.S. Senator Al Franken.
The embattled senator announced he would resign last week amid multiple accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct.
As time presses on, Former Republican Minnesota Governor Arne Carlson is speaking out on Franken’s resignation.
On Sunday, Carlson published a blog post where he said while he is not always in agreement with Franken, that he firmly believe in the legal due process and that the Senator should not resign right now.
He goes on to write that Franken has been the Senate’s most effective challenge to Trump and his subordinates.
