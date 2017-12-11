By Mary McGuire
Filed Under:Al Franken, Arne Carlson, Mary McGuire, Sexual Misconduct Allegations

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The wait continues as Governor Mark Dayton decides who should replace U.S. Senator Al Franken.

The embattled senator announced he would resign last week amid multiple accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

As time presses on, Former Republican Minnesota Governor Arne Carlson is speaking out on Franken’s resignation.

On Sunday, Carlson published a blog post where he said while he is not always in agreement with Franken, that he firmly believe in the legal due process and that the Senator should not resign right now.

He goes on to write that Franken has been the Senate’s most effective challenge to Trump and his subordinates.

You can read the entire blog post here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch