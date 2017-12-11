Filed Under:Bryston Markeis Hill Turnipseed, Fridley, James Lamont Chapman, Johnny Earl Edwards, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two men pleaded guilty Monday for their roles in the death of a man in Fridley.

Forty-four-year-old Johnny Earl Edwards and 35-year-old Bryston Markeis Hill-Turnipseed were charged earlier this year in the fatal shooting of 54-year-old James Lamont Chapman.

fridley homicide 2 Plead Guilty In Fridley Drug Deal Gone Wrong

Johnny Earl Edwards and Bryston Markeis Hill-Turnipseed (credit: Anoka County Sheriff’s Office)

 

Edwards was accused of firing the fatal shots in the May 27 incident, which occurred after Hill-Turnipseed allegedly bought marijuana from Chapman at the victim’s home.

Edwards pleaded guilty to second degree unintentional murder while committing a felony. He could serve nearly 30 years in prison due to his criminal history.

Hill-Turnipseed pleaded guilty to an amended charge of aiding an offender. He agreed to 138 months in prison as part of a plea deal.

“We feel, after lengthy discussions with the victim’s family, that this is a just resolution to the case” said Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo.

Both men will be sentenced in February.

