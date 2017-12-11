MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two men pleaded guilty Monday for their roles in the death of a man in Fridley.
Forty-four-year-old Johnny Earl Edwards and 35-year-old Bryston Markeis Hill-Turnipseed were charged earlier this year in the fatal shooting of 54-year-old James Lamont Chapman.
Edwards was accused of firing the fatal shots in the May 27 incident, which occurred after Hill-Turnipseed allegedly bought marijuana from Chapman at the victim’s home.
Edwards pleaded guilty to second degree unintentional murder while committing a felony. He could serve nearly 30 years in prison due to his criminal history.
Hill-Turnipseed pleaded guilty to an amended charge of aiding an offender. He agreed to 138 months in prison as part of a plea deal.
“We feel, after lengthy discussions with the victim’s family, that this is a just resolution to the case” said Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo.
Both men will be sentenced in February.