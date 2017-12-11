BROUGHT TO YOU BY CUB FOODS and THE CHANHASSEN DINNER THEATERS!

6:10 THE BLENDER’s

TIM KASPER, RYAN LANCE, ALLEN and DARREN RUST

For nearly 30 years, this dynamic quartet has been making holiday memories.

This year they released their 5th Christmas Album, “O HOLY NIGHT.” They have They have a matinee tomorrow afternoon at 2pm at the Pantages Theater, before heading to their hometown of FARGO for 8 shows, and also have a pair of dates in St. Cloud at the Paramount on Friday and Saturday, December 29th and 30th.

http://www.theblenders.com for more information on them!

____________________________________________________________________

6:35 pm STEVEN C (STEVEN ANDERSON)

Multi-platinum recording artist and pianist Steven C. Anderson will bring the music of the holidays to life – his holiday concerts offer a rare opportunity to catch the talented composer and recording artist in a live performance showcasing the rich tones of his 9-foot Bösendorfer grand piano – the Ferrari of pianos. Along with a host of traditional and original Christmas and seasonal selections

Thursday DEC 14 7:30 PM AT THE CATHEDRAL OF SAINT PAUL

Sunday, December 17, 2017 7pm at THE CHANHASSEN DINNER THEATER

And Monday DEC 18 7:00 PM at 7:00 PM St. Joseph’s Catholic Church

http://www.stevencmusic.com for more information!

____________________________________________________________________

7:10 pm FRED STEELE

____________________________________________________________________

7:35 pm “SOUNDS OF BLACKNESS”

For NEARLY 50 years, THE SOUNDS OF BLACKNESS have been creating music that inspires and celebrating God and the Human Spirit….Gary D. Hines, has been the Music Director and Producer of the 3-time, Grammy Award-Winners….. Today he brings us a preview of what you will see at their annual Christmas Show

“THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS-A MUSICAL FANTASY.” Saturday night, December 23rd at 8pm at THE FITZGERALD THEATER in St. Paul

For more information: http://www.soundsofblackness.com

__________________________________________________________________

8:10 pm MELODY MENDIS As Barbra Streisand

MELODY MENDIS IS AN INSPIRED AND VERSATILE VOCALIST, VOICE INSTRUCTOR AND VOICE OVER ACTRESS WHO ORIGINALLY HAILS FROM DETROIT, MICHIGAN AND NOW CALLS MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA HOME. SHE PERFORMS A TREMENDOUS RANGE OF MUSIC INCLUDING, JAZZ, R&B, POP, BLUES. YOU’VE SEEN HER PERFORM IN TWIN CITIES BANDS, HIGH AND MIGHTY, BOOGIE WONDERLAND, R-FACTOR AND SEVERAL MORE. SHE HAS EVEN PERFORMED AND WRITTEN HER OWN CABARET INSPIRED ”ONE WOMAN SHOWS. ” AND TOMORROW AT 2, YOU CAN SEE HER LATEST FASCINATION….PERFOMRING AS THE LEGENDARY BARBARA STREISAND…….2PM AT THE CAMP BAR, IN “MELODY MENDIS: A BABS CHRISTMAS! ”

http://www.melodymendis.com

__________________________________________________________________

8:35 THE STEELE’s JEARLYN, JAVETTA, FRED, BILLY and JD STEELE!

See them on Friday and Saturday, the 15th and 16th

CHRISTMAS WITH THE STEELE’s -Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul

And they will be performing at Orchestra Hall in April!

http://www.thesteelesmusic.com

To hear the PODCAST of the Show: CLICK HERE http://minnesota.cbslocal.com/audio/steele-talkin-with-jearlyn-steele/