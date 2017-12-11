(credit: CBS)

Chanhassen

Making Spirits Bright

Through Jan. 1

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum has its annual Making Spirits Bright exhibit open, with displays both indoors and out. Take your time and soak it all in.

Duluth

Christmas at Glensheen

Dec. 11-17

Duluth’s most famous mansion is decorated to the hilt and available for viewing through several different tours.

Bentleyville Tour of Lights

Dec. 14-17

Over 4 million lights across a 20-acre park in Duluth. It doesn’t get much more holiday than this. Bonus: Free admission.

St. Paul

A Victorian Guided House Tour

Dec. 14-17

How did the Ramseys celebrate Christmas? This is the time to find out at the Alexander Ramsey House. And hey—your tour includes cookies baked in the home’s wood-fired stove.

Minneapolis

Holidazzle

Dec. 14-17

Outdoor skating, live music, holiday vendors, movie nights, seasonal lights—all at Loring Park.

St. Paul

Christmas Traditions House Tour

Dec. 13-15, Dec. 17

Enjoy a tour of the James J. Hill House, provided by actors portraying servants of the period, telling stories gleaned from actual Hill House documents.

Christmas Saturdays for Families

Dec. 16

Bring the kids to the James J. Hill House for arts and crafts and the fun of exploring a grand old mansion.

St. Paul

Hoppy Holidays Maker’s Market

Dec. 15-16

Here’s a great way to finish up that holiday shopping: with beer. Go to Urban Growler Brewing Center, have some ale, and visit several local artisans and artists. Live music, and gift wrapping available too.

Stillwater

Hometown for the Holidays

Dec. 15-17

Visit festive downtown Stillwater, find the Strolling Holiday Market, check out the open house at the Aurora Staples Inn, and participate in Caroling Tours on the BierCycle (tour is family-friendly).

Mankato

Christmas at the Hubbard House

Dec. 16-17

Tour the fully decorated 1905 Hubbard House to really get in the holiday spirit.

St. Paul

Santa’s Train Shop

Dec. 16-17

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance at the Jackson Street Roundhouse, which is decorated for the season. Take a ride on the Christmas Train, enjoy live music and jugglers, work on crafts, and partake of free refreshments.

Victorian Christmas Stories

Dec. 17

Experience the ambiance of the fully decorated James J. Hill House while enjoying costumed actors doing holiday readings from Mark Twain, O. Henry, Willa Cather, and of course, Charles Dickens. Note: Tickets are limited, so make your reservation soon.

