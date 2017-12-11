MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Heavy sheets of snow were falling across the Twin Cities metro area Monday morning, just in time for rush hour.
The downtown traffic was moving pretty smoothly, but the added snow did slow down the early commute.
Metro Transit reported that, as of 8 a.m., about 41 percent of its buses were delayed. The average delay was about 7 minutes.
The snow had mostly moved through the area by mid-morning.
WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman says that later on Monday, winds are expected to pick up, with gusts reaching speeds of 20 to 30 mph. With those winds, temperatures will also start to drop, down to the 20s in the afternoon.
Still, the snowblowers were out on Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis Monday morning. The fresh snow added a nice touch to the festive holiday evergreens in the planters.