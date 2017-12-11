Filed Under:Fairmont

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former Minnesota pastor will spend 90 days in jail for possessing child pornography.

Robert Cairl Trueblood, 57, pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography involving a minor in October. His jail sentence will begin in January, and his probation will last five years after that, according to court records.

trueblood Pastor Sentenced To 90 Days In Jail, 5 Years Probation For Possessing Child Porn

Robert Cairl Trueblood (credit: Martin County Jail)

According to the criminal complaint, Trueblood was found to be using online chat rooms to solicit child pornography under the handle “PervyPastor.” Investigators also determined some of the improper usage was coming from an IP address associated with the church.

After receiving a tip about the activity, the BCA launched a sting operation which ultimately resulted in criminal charges.

