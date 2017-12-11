MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The heirs to Prince‘s estate say a natural disaster is threatening pieces of his legacy.

Attorneys for the music icon’s siblings requested a judge order the transfer of Prince’s infamous archive of unreleased music, clothing and art from a facility in Hollywood, California, back to Paisley Park. In a letter to the Carver County judge, attorneys referenced ongoing wildfires that they say appear to be approaching the Hollywood area.

“Time may be of the essence with regards to these fires, and the contents of the Vault obviously are irreplaceable,” the letter said.

The Prince heirs have been trying to bring back the contents of the Vault to Paisley Park ever since Comerica Bank, which represents the estate, ordered the move in September. The recordings contained in the Vault are considered one of the most prized pieces of Prince’s legacy, with court papers suggesting a value of around $200 million.

In response, attorneys representing Comerica contended that there is no threat of wildfires to the Hollywood storage facility, citing maps and news reports of containment efforts.