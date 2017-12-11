FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A task force assembled by the governors of North Dakota and Minnesota is recommending large-scale changes to a Red River diversion project around the Fargo-Moorhead area, including sending more water through the river channel and moving a holding area closer to town.
The group held its fifth and final meeting Monday in Fargo. The project has been on hold since September when a judge halted construction over permitting issues raised by Minnesota. Upstream residents have complained because their land would be flooded when the diversion is needed.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says increasing the flow through town and moving the holding area are good ideas, but they will increase the cost of a project currently estimated at $2.2 billion.
The group plans to issue a report within a month.
