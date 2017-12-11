MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say two men pulling an ice house with a snowmobile had to be rescued Monday after falling through the ice on a lake near Eveleth.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office received a report just after 12:30 p.m. Monday that two people had fallen through the ice on St. Mary’s Lake in Fayal Township, which is south of Eveleth. When first responders arrived, they found the two men clinging onto ice in an open area of water.

Rescuers got the two men off the water, and they were taken to Virginia Medical Center to be treated for hypothermia and exposure to the cold.

Authorities say the two men were traveling on a snowmobile and pulling an ice house and fish gear when they broke through the ice. The men were in the water for 30 to 45 minutes before they could signal for help.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that because of warmer and wet weather, ice conditions are not predictable on area lakes.