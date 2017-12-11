Filed Under:Desmond Ormandy Barzey, Local TV, Waite Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 20-year-old man faces charges after he allegedly fatally shot a man before leading police on a high-speed chase in North Dakota.

The shooting occurred in a Waite Park apartment Saturday afternoon.

The victim, identified Monday as 19-year-old Bobby Tercel Williams, was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital around 2 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The sheriff’s office said investigation revealed 20-year-old Desmond Ormandy Barzey threatened multiple people in a Waite Park apartment with a gun before shooting the 19-year-old. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police Barzey and Williams knew each other.

barzey mug Waite Park Shooting Suspect Charged With Unintentional Murder

(credit: Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office)

Barzey was found in North Dakota, driving a white SUV that was later determined to be stolen. He fled officers at speeds reaching 100 mph before crashing and being taken into custody. A gun was found in his vehicle.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Barzey is charged with unintentional murder in the second degree, assault in the second degree and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He will be extradited to Minnesota.

