MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Years of buying Powerball tickets paid off over the weekend for a central Minnesota woman who won a $1 million jackpot.

Pam Lestico, of Little Falls, purchased the winning ticket Saturday at the Casey’s General Store on Haven Road. The winning numbers were 25-36-37-55-60 and the Powerball number was 6.

“I play every Wednesday and Saturday, just one ticket,” Lestico told lottery officials. “I’ve been playing forever.”

Her daughter said Lestico was “surprisingly calm” when she realized she won Sunday morning. Meanwhile, her relatives where jumping around in their pajamas.

According to state lottery officials, Minnesotans have won more than $7 billion playing lottery games.

