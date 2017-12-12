MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit officials say Blue and Green light rail trains had to be shut down Tuesday morning in downtown Minneapolis due to a mechanical issue.
Transit officials say the issue, a mechanical problem with a switch, was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Buses were brought in to replace Blue and Green Line trains between Target Field and U.S. Bank Stadium.
Transit officials side Blue and Green Line trains were back up and running shortly after 12:30 p.m. Commuters should expect a few delays as service resumes.