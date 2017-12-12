MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities suburb is among the first in the state to use laser technology to help with winter driving.

Golden Valley had a weather station installed near Winnetka and Western avenues in October. When snow falls, cameras and sensors help determine when plows and salt are needed.

“It’s just another tool in our toolbox to make the right decision,” streets and vehicle maintenance supervisor Marshall Beugen said.

It’s called the Vaisala Weather Station, and for Beugen, it’s like having a weather man on duty 24/7. A series of cameras and sensors with laser technology give reports by the minute.

“It tells us dew point, air temp, and it also gives us the surface temp which is really crucial when determining which chemicals and how much chemicals to put down,” said Beugen.

As the city’s streets and vehicle maintenance supervisor, Beugen can see what’s happening on this stretch of road from the comforts of his office.

The station lets Beugen know when he needs to send trucks, and by planning better, they use less salt. And that’s good because each truckload of salt costs the city $580. It also means fewer chemicals are getting into the nearby watershed.

“We want to make that safe with as little impact to the environment as we can,” said Beugen.

The weather station was put on a center median for a reason. The city can try one kind of salt with an additive on one side, while trying another kind of chemical on the other side.

They can then compare the two to see which is working better and what is most cost-effective and safe.