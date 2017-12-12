ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Governor Mark Dayton’s office says he will announce his choice to replace Al Franken in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday.
Matt Swenson, Dayton’s assistant chief of staff, said Dayton will make the announcement at a 10 a.m. news conference at the State Capitol.
Sen. Franken said last week he would resign from his U.S. Senate seat after allegations from multiple women of sexual harassment and sexual misconduct.
Franken has not officially resigned from his seat yet, but said he would do so by the end of the year.
On Sunday, former Minnesota Gov. Arne Carlson published a blog post where he said while he is not always in agreement with Franken, that he firmly believe in the legal due process and that the Senator should not resign right now.