Sunday brunch at Borough, in the North Loop of Minneapolis, is available every Sunday from 10am-3pm. Executive Chef Mike DeCamp and Barman Jesse Held have created a menu that will delight all the senses. Here is one of their delicious recipes.
Reservations by calling 612.353.6207 or here.
Buttermilk Pancakes with Foie Gras Butter and Berries
Serves 4
12 Pancakes
1 Cup Macerated Berries
½ Cup Foie Gras Butter
Powdered Sugar
Smoked Maple Syrup
Arrange three of the pancakes on each plate and cover with a generous dusting of powdered sugar. On the side place a small amount of berries and some of the foie gras butter. Serve with your favorite maple syrup or smoke some as we do at the restaurant.
For the Pancakes
2Eggs
¾ Cup Buttermilk
¼ Cup Sugar
½ t vanilla extract
¼ t salt
1 ½ Cup Flour
1 t Baking Powder
¼ t Baking soda
Mix all ingredients well and refrigerate overnight.
For the Foie Gras Butter
¼ Lbs Butter
¼ Lbs Foie Gras
Salt
In a good processer add the butter and process until soft and smooth, add the foie gras and salt and process until all is incorporated. Pass through a fine sieve to remove any chunks that may remain. Set aside.
For the Macerated Berries
½ Cup Raspberries
½ Cup Blackberries
½ Cup Strawberries (cut into pieces)
¼ Cup Sugar
zest of 1 lemon
Mix everything together and set aside for a few hours.