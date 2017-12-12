(credit: Thinkstock)

Sunday brunch at Borough, in the North Loop of Minneapolis, is available every Sunday from 10am-3pm. Executive Chef Mike DeCamp and Barman Jesse Held have created a menu that will delight all the senses. Here is one of their delicious recipes.

Reservations by calling 612.353.6207 or here.

Buttermilk Pancakes with Foie Gras Butter and Berries
Serves 4
12 Pancakes
1 Cup Macerated Berries
½ Cup Foie Gras Butter
Powdered Sugar
Smoked Maple Syrup
Arrange three of the pancakes on each plate and cover with a generous dusting of powdered sugar. On the side place a small amount of berries and some of the foie gras butter. Serve with your favorite maple syrup or smoke some as we do at the restaurant.

For the Pancakes
2Eggs
¾ Cup Buttermilk
¼ Cup Sugar
½ t vanilla extract
¼ t salt
1 ½ Cup Flour
1 t Baking Powder
¼ t Baking soda
Mix all ingredients well and refrigerate overnight.
For the Foie Gras Butter
¼ Lbs Butter
¼ Lbs Foie Gras
Salt

In a good processer add the butter and process until soft and smooth, add the foie gras and salt and process until all is incorporated. Pass through a fine sieve to remove any chunks that may remain. Set aside.

For the Macerated Berries
½ Cup Raspberries
½ Cup Blackberries
½ Cup Strawberries (cut into pieces)
¼ Cup Sugar
zest of 1 lemon

Mix everything together and set aside for a few hours.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch